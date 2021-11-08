Latest from the Exmouth Snooker League

East Budleigh ‘B’, newcomers to the Exmouth Snooker League, remain unbeaten after three matches with Stuart Laws 67-27, Duane Greenslade 46-41, Mervyn Long 78-45 and Jamie Long 79- 52 and 76-57 taking maximum points on the Police Social Club ‘B’ table.

Police ‘C’ head the latest table as Eric James 61-33 and John Parrott 84-78 had to wait for John Anderson’s final frame 51-39 at the Conservative Club. Despite Dave Lance 74(39)-50 and Kevin Proctor 56-47 setting up a final frame decider, they have yet to record a match victory.

The clash between defending champions, Police ‘A’ and East Budleigh A, favoured the home side with Carl Rowsell 55-39, George Webster 61-19 and Rob Pow 65-36 denied further spoils by Derek Quick 58-39 and Kev Luxton 60-56.

Team Played Won Points Police SC C 5 4 17 East Budleigh B 3 3 12 Police SC A 5 3 12 East Budleigh A 4 1 9 Police SC B 5 2 8 Conservative Club 4 0 7



