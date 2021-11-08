News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Latest from the Exmouth Snooker League

Logo Icon

David Binmore

Published: 2:15 PM November 8, 2021
snooker

snooker - Credit: Archant

East Budleigh ‘B’, newcomers to the Exmouth Snooker League, remain unbeaten after three matches with Stuart Laws 67-27, Duane Greenslade 46-41, Mervyn Long 78-45 and Jamie Long 79- 52 and 76-57 taking maximum points on the Police Social Club ‘B’ table. 

Police ‘C’ head the latest table as Eric James 61-33 and John Parrott 84-78 had to wait for John Anderson’s final frame 51-39 at the Conservative Club. Despite Dave Lance 74(39)-50 and Kevin Proctor 56-47 setting up a final frame decider, they have yet to record a match victory. 

The clash between defending champions, Police ‘A’ and East Budleigh A, favoured the home side with Carl Rowsell 55-39, George Webster 61-19 and Rob Pow 65-36 denied further spoils by Derek Quick 58-39 and Kev Luxton 60-56. 

Team

Played

Won

Points

Police SC C

5

4

17

East Budleigh B

3

3

12

Police SC A

5

3

12

East Budleigh A

4

1

9

Police SC B

5

2

8

Conservative Club

4

0

7


You may also want to watch:

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth RNLI fireworks display

Lifeboat crew plan bumper fireworks display fundraiser

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth boat builder Geoff Holman

Boat builder had a passion for family business and sailing

Ben Jennings

Logo Icon
Police and firefighters at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel betwe

Exmouth couple tell how they escaped train crash

Tim Dixon

person
Devon Freemasons

Exmouth causes benefit from masons' help

Tim Dixon

person