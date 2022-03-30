News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Late try forces draw at Raleigh Park

Adam Curtis

Published: 9:45 AM March 30, 2022
A score deep into added time led to Withycombe’s second home draw in a row after a late fightback from North Tawton. 

With the sun shining, Withy enjoyed a lot of the early possession, spending large amounts of the opening quarter within the North Tawton half. With the 20-minute mark approaching, Withy had the opportunity to go ahead, but when the ball slipped from the tee moments from impact, the intended kick fell short of the mark as it bobbled under the posts. 

The Withy forwards were looking strong, as North Tawton tried to use their backs to good effect, but when a short-range pass was beautifully intercepted by Ben Bolwell, the turn of pace came, and the scrum half ran half the length of the field to score under the posts. Harry Symons’ conversion sailed through the posts to put the hosts 7-0 in front, a lead which they took through to half time.  

With the second half underway, possession was more equally shared, with the middle third of the field playing host to most of the action. However, whilst defending their line, North Tawton thought they had a great chance of scoring when a break by the visiting player saw him run the entire length of the field and celebrate his score – unbeknownst to him though, the referee had already blown the whistle immediately after the breakaway.  

North Tawton were fired up by this near-score and began to put on some real pressure, however it was the boys in green and black who would be back on the scoresheet next when a great clearing run from Sam Warren made room for Lewis Vaughan to receive the pass and beat the final two defenders in the race for the line and score in the corner, Symons’ touchline conversion just skimmed the posts. 

Leading 12-0 in the final ten minutes, Withy stamina started to drop and the visitors scored a converted try on 76 minutes and then pinched a late 12-12 draw with another try, as the conversion was mercifully missed. 

