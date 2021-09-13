Late late show for East Budleigh

Published: 12:27 PM September 13, 2021

East Budleigh made it back-to-back wins in Joma League 1 with late goals from Jack Greenslade and Rian Hill to see off Wellington.

The Jays had been the better team during the match and deserved the three points.

In a scoreless first period, Greenslade saw an early effort parried, Liam West curled a shot marginally wide and Jack Howarth’s well-struck corner was somehow not converted. At the end of the half, Budleigh ‘keeper Mark Bown made a fine stop with his legs.

After the re-start, Budleigh were again looking the more likely side to break the deadlock. Will Price saw his header cleared off the line, Kyle Barnsley had a chance charged down and Greenslade hit the post.

Midway through the half, the visitors from Wellington stunned Budleigh by taking the lead, but they were not about to lie down, as the introduction of George Harris gave Wellington something different to think about.

On 82 minutes, Harris picked out Hill who struck the upright before Greenslade finished off the rebound. Three minutes later, the thrilling turnaround was complete, when Barnsley fed Harris, who in turn centred for Hill, his first effort was well saved but he followed up to ram home the winner.

In a fine team performance Bown, Hill and Joe Thompson did well, whilst the Man of the Match award went to the ever-reliable Darren Everest. This Saturday, Budleigh are at Alphington for their league encounter.

In the only other game from Division One, Crediton United were imperious in defeating Lympstone 6-0 to ensure they remain top of the pile, although Creddy have played more games than their rivals, and two more than the Jays in seventh.

It was a weekend of local football largely dominated by County Cup fixtures and some seriously high scores, with Cullompton Rangers topping the bill after a 14-0 demolition of struggling Culm United.

Bravehearts beat Witheridge 10-0 in another humbling result but it was considerably closer between Exmouth Spartans and Newton Abbot Spurs, who played out a tense 2-2 draw. Sadly, the Spartans bowed out 4-3 on penalties.