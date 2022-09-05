Last-minute penalty beats Budleigh in opener

Budleigh Salterton were left to rue missed chances as their opening game in the Devon Football League ended in a 3-2 defeat at Fremington.

The Robins fell behind inside five minutes with a long shot from Sam Beck that crept into the net but Budleigh reacted quickly, levelling with a strike by Morgan Pearce from the edge of the penalty area.

Pearce then turned provider for Jack Hocking to edge Budleigh in front and Matt Brown retained the lead with a terrific save. The Robins ended the half with five consecutive corners but somehow failed to get it over the line.

After the break, Fremington pounced on a defensive lapse to equalise with a goal from substitute Jim Lake. A terrific game continued to offer opportunities and Hocking struck a post for Budleigh.

There was, however, a frustrating finish for the East Devon side, as Fremington pinched the victory with a penalty from Sam White in the final minute and a day when the Robins were left wondering how they failed to secure at least a point.

Budleigh Salterton 2nds first cup appearance of the season saw them overcome Horrabridge Rangers via a penalty shootout to progress into the next round of the Robert Williams Estate Agent Devon Senior Cup.

The game was 20 minutes old when Ryan Mitchell latched on to a cross field pass from his brother Lee to put the Robins ahead, a lead which lasted just seven minutes before Horrabridge equalised.

With the second period eight minutes old, it was the visiting Rangers who now gained an advantage before Max Roberts made it 2-2. The pendulum swung in Budleigh’s favour with Tariq Gasmi firing home from a tight angle. More drama followed in the dying minutes, as the Plymouth outfit scored their third to ensure a nervy normal time finish on 3-3, and on to the penalty spot kicks.

Budleigh’s keeper Danni Marish restricted Horrabridge to four conversions. The Budleigh Robins successful five were Matthew Lidstone, Lee Mitchell, Ryan Tullett, Tariq Gasmi and Finn Doyle.