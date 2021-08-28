Last-minute leveller denies Town

Published: 1:41 PM August 28, 2021

A dramatic equaliser in added time robbed Exmouth Town of all three points in an enthralling encounter watched by another excellent Southern Road crowd of 261.

After their heroics in overcoming Bristol Manor Farm in the FA Cup Town knew they were in for another tough match and so it proved. The visitors from Buckland came into this match looking to preserve their unbeaten league record and started on the front foot but it was Town who took the lead with eight minutes played.

An excellent lay-off from Jordan Harris found Ben Steer in space and, whilst his first-time shot was saved, Owen Howe was on hand to force home the loose ball.

For long spells, Town had to battle hard against a technically gifted side and, whilst there were moments in each penalty area, neither ‘keeper was unduly stretched with both defences putting bodies in the way.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Town relying on the long ball to launch counter attacks and they did have the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out, as the ball had gone out of play.

With the clock ticking down, Town had their best spell of the game as shots from James Richards and Callum Shipton tested Andy Collins in the Bucks goal and Harris was inches away from getting a final touch to another excellent cross. Collins produced one superb fingertip save to deny Town’s Man of the Match Josh Cann.

With 90 minutes played, the visitors once again attacked down their left-hand side and this time a cross was flicked on across the goal for Ryan Bush to convert at the far post.

Heartache for Town, euphoria for Buckland; overall a draw was no less than either side deserved and I think this should be viewed as a point gained by both sides. A point that has taken Buckland back to second in the table with twelve points from six games with Town back in eighth with eight points from four games. Bitton remain top with five wins and a draw from their six games.