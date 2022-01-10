Last-gasp heartbreak in the mud for Exmouth Cockles

For 74 minutes, The Cockles performed to plan and held a 13-point advantage but went down to defeat after a calamitous end to the game against Old Centralians.

Although Old Cents got on the score sheet first after a couple of minutes, Gareth Walker bundled over on 13 minutes with George Meadows adding the extras 7-7. Meadows put The Cockles out in front with a well struck penalty, 7-10.

On 35 minutes, Dave Bargent sped down the left wing to go over with Meadows converting, 7-17 at the break. The hosts reduced the deficit with a penalty of their own 10-17. Exmouth responded immediately and Walker burrowed over for his second try of the afternoon, Meadows extras, 10-24. Cents hit back 17-24.

Exmouth had their attacking opportunities with some great breaks from Sam Fulthorpe, Jake Inglis and tireless running from Ben Hawley. Meadows continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over with 2 more penalties 17-30.

Entering the last 10 minutes, it was clear that the home side were going to push for something from the game. Whilst defending the Exmouth line, first a yellow card for Madge, swiftly followed by another for Fahy, both technical offences, the referee decided to award a penalty try, automatic seven points to Old Cents. 24-30.

With 60 seconds on the clock, Exmouth just had to return the kick off and defend. The wind blew strong, too much boot and the resultant kick off went dead and handed the home side an attacking scrum. Exmouth, down to 13 players, worked hard, but eventually Old Cents crossed the try line with The Cockles defence short and stretched, 31-30.

Exmouth Quins battled to overturn a spirited Sidmouth outfit 26-0. The bonus point win came courtesy of tries from Joe Harris, James Willmott, Harry Sale and Ben Owens. 3 conversions from the boot of Tom Steer.

The Cockles 1st Team are at home to high flying, 2nd placed Old Redcliffians from Bristol on 15th January 2022. Exmouth Quins will be at home to Devonport Services. The Colts start their mid competition league campaign with an away trip to Sidmouth.

George Meadows Boot - Credit: Exmouth RFC



