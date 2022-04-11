Last-gasp Grecians remain on course for promotion

Goal celebration by Exeter City player Padraig Amond during the Skybet League Two Match between Carlisle United and Exeter City at Burnden Park, Carlisle on April 9th - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Exeter City travelled the full length of the country and had to wait until the final minute before securing a massive three points in their race for promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Carlisle United proved a stubborn opponent for 89 minutes at Brunton Park but Padraig Amond, on loan from Newport County, popped up with his first goal since December to make the gruelling journey worthwhile.

Jevani Brown had earlier fired wide from a good position and Pierce Sweeney also went close for the Grecians. Timothee Dieng was denied by some excellent work from the Carlisle custodian, while Cameron Dawson also produced a top save to deny the hosts.

A draw was the likely outcome until Amond nodded in from close-range to keep City five points clear of Mansfield in fourth place. The Grecians still have hopes of a title push, as leaders Forest Green Rovers were held to a draw by Hartlepool.