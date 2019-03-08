Advanced search

Knapton nabs Vasey Tankard at East Devon

PUBLISHED: 11:56 26 October 2019

Mike Knapton raised the Vasey Tankard for 2019 at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Knapton played four under par, with a birdie three on the par four 11th hole, in claiming victory over the field of 80 players.

His nett 66 seeing him win by two shots from Trevor Huxtable (nett 68).

Neil Roughton was a shot further back in third with his one under par round of nett 69, with Andrew Lovell leading home a group of four players on level par nett 70 - taking fourth place on countback from John Maidment, Alex Bannon and Chris Bird.

