Kickers take the plaudits in rousing rugby week

Kicking points is hardly a 'given' in current weather conditions, but Exmouth's George Meadows continues to be a major weapon in the Cockles' current good run.

Meadows was on target again as the Cockles won 35-22 at Brixham in the Tribute South-West Premier Division.

Exmouth (5th) started well and were always in front at Astley Park, with centre and man-of-the-match Nick Headley (2), Dave Bargent and Toby Papp all scoring tries.

But it was 15 points from the reliable boot of Meadows which also kept Brixham behind all afternoon and sealed a bonus-point victory.

The Quins beat the Fishermen 24-12 in the 'reserves' game at the Imperial Rec', where Camborne are the first-team visitors this Saturday.

Camborne will arrive on the back of one of the shock results of the season.

Their 20-10 home win over Exeter University knocked the students off the top of the table and sees Old Redcliffians now at the head of affairs.

Phil Dollman kicked plenty of points under pressure during his time at Exeter Chiefs, and he pulled another penalty out of the fire to snatch a last-minute 18-16 win for Sidmouth at leaders St Austell in South West One.

It was a well-drilled performance by in-form Sidmouth (8th) in Cornwall, but with no game for a fortnight, they have to wait until March 5 to travel to Thornbury (4th).

A determined defensive display up the Raleigh Park slope earned Withycombe a gritty 13-10 win over Liskeard/Looe in Cornwall/Devon Division.

That was the score at the break - a Tom Cooke penalty plus tries by Max Cooke and Jack Sharland - and Withies then dug in to resist some strong pressure in the second half.

It's local derby-time for Withies this Saturday with the short trip to Bonfire Field to take on second-placed Topsham, where Will Loughton scored his 20th try in 16 games this season in a 62-17 home win over Tavistock last weekend.

It could hardly be tighter at the top -Topsham (80pts) are only one point behind Pirates Amateurs (81), who meet third-placed Cullompton in Penzance.

Exmouth's Nick Headley - Credit: Exmouth RFC



