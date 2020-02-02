Kev Luxton sets new 'best break' in latest round of Exmouth Snooker League matches
PUBLISHED: 15:34 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 02 February 2020
Archant
Kev Luxton now tops the highest break standings in the Exmouth Snooker League with a 48, and he would have taken that total to a half century has the blue ball not rattled in the jaws of the pocket and stayed out.
Luxton won the fourth frame of the match, taking the honours 81-43 while team mates Derek Quick, 71-45, and Barry Bentley. 53-39, also won to help keep East Budleigh in second place.
However, wins from Joe Pearce, 98-57, and Phil Rowsell, 81-61, of the Police Social Club B denied them a lead in the table.
Police A remain as the table-toppers, this despite a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Police C, a reversal they followed with a 3-2 win over Conservative Club.
The five points that the table-topping Police side claimed over the two matches came from Mike Delahaye, 62-25, and 75-35(25), Rob Pow, 53-24, and 68-31 and Bob Martin, 52-32.
Conservative Club slip to fourth in the table after Dan Brown, 64-39 and Dave Lance, 60-30, drew level with the Police A before the deciding frame went to Rob Pow.
Police C remain at the foot of the table despite winning their latest two matches. Eric James, 62-45, Ray Sturman, 65-28 and Terry Brown, 60-37 against the Police A and John Evens, 68-41, Bob Alexander, 76-50 and John Anderson , 70-47 overturning a 2-1 deficit at the Police B.
Latest table P W Pts
Police SCA 11 7 31
East Budleigh 11 6 29
Police SC B 12 3 28
Conservative Club 11 7 27
Police SC C 11 5 25
Highest break to date: Kev Luxton 48