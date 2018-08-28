Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture success for Madeira team

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Last week saw the playing of an annual fixture that has been in play since 1982, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three rinks of Madeira men played in the Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture against Ken’s club, Bitton Park, who hail from Teignmouth.

Madeira’s Bob Burch and Ken were both England international players (outdoors) and Ken brought a team to Exmouth when the Madeira Indoor Bowling Club was inaugurated.

Although Ken [Boobyer ] sadly died last year, Bitton Park decided to continue with the fixture in his memory, and were especially pleased this year to have Bill Smith, Bowls England President, guesting for them.

After 13 ends the overall score was level at 39 each, but then two rinks pulled away with a final score of 64-50.

Bob Finch, David Mansell, Danny Doran, Roger Brown won 28-12, and David Bagnall’s team scored 20-14.

Bob Burch was captain for the day, but, sadly, his turned out to be the only losing rink.

All in all, it was a very enjoyable way to spend a Sunday afternoon and Madeira will look forward to continuing the annual tradition next year.