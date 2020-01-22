Advanced search

Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture success for Madeira bowlers

PUBLISHED: 11:45 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 22 January 2020

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture brought three rinks of men from Ken's club Bitton Park (Teignmouth), writes Jean Healey.

Played annually since 1982, when Madeira's Bob Burch and Ken were both England international players outdoors, Ken firstly brought a team when Madeira Indoor Bowling Club was inaugurated and although he sadly died in 2018 the fixture has continued in his memory.

Ian Munro, Martin Clook, Geoff Furminger and Ron Cook were well down 7-14 at 12 ends and still down 12-15 at end 17.

However, they then scored a seven to take the lead and continued to score, ending up 26-15.

Bob Finch's team led all the way, but almost lost on the last few ends finishing at 19-18.

Adding on the score of David Macaulay, Martin Eveleigh, Bob Burch and Vic Doidge at 22-8 the final result was 67-41 for Madeira, but it is hoped that match will continue next year.

The next day a mixed triples met Topsham and whilst winning 53-36, honours were considered even as Topsham won on two rinks out of three, albeit by only one and two shots.

Lin Halpin with Dennis Huntley and Sandie Worcester raced away with high scoring to win 26-6, and in fact the whole match.

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Plans for 20 new one and two bedroom apartments in town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Homeless drug user stole student’s laptop and purse in sneak raid

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans for 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth slammed by town leaders

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Plans for 20 new one and two bedroom apartments in town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Homeless drug user stole student’s laptop and purse in sneak raid

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans for 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth slammed by town leaders

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town in Mid Devon action tonight

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture success for Madeira bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Ten-man Budleigh battle well in defeat at home to high-flying Newtown

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon hole-in-one stableford success for Browring

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Brixington United U9s skipper James Curtis celebrates birthday with winner against Sidmouth

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists