Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture success for Madeira bowlers

The Ken Boobyer Memorial fixture brought three rinks of men from Ken's club Bitton Park (Teignmouth), writes Jean Healey.

Played annually since 1982, when Madeira's Bob Burch and Ken were both England international players outdoors, Ken firstly brought a team when Madeira Indoor Bowling Club was inaugurated and although he sadly died in 2018 the fixture has continued in his memory.

Ian Munro, Martin Clook, Geoff Furminger and Ron Cook were well down 7-14 at 12 ends and still down 12-15 at end 17.

However, they then scored a seven to take the lead and continued to score, ending up 26-15.

Bob Finch's team led all the way, but almost lost on the last few ends finishing at 19-18.

Adding on the score of David Macaulay, Martin Eveleigh, Bob Burch and Vic Doidge at 22-8 the final result was 67-41 for Madeira, but it is hoped that match will continue next year.

The next day a mixed triples met Topsham and whilst winning 53-36, honours were considered even as Topsham won on two rinks out of three, albeit by only one and two shots.

Lin Halpin with Dennis Huntley and Sandie Worcester raced away with high scoring to win 26-6, and in fact the whole match.