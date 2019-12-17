Kelly Ball and Amy Cowill take the playing honours as Exe jets defeat Replay

Netball generic picture Archant

Exe Jets were 48-32 winners when they met Replay in an Exmouth Netball league match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To date this season, Exe Jets have certainly had an air of 'invincibility' about them and have won all their matches so far, which is testament to their team ethic and spirit.

They began this latest match with a high tempo to their game and, as a result, several of the Replay centre passes were overturned.

A key to the Exe Jets' success this season has been consistency of availability with the likes of Hayley Edwards, Lucy Harris and Shelley Brooks all performing on a regular basis and to a high standard of play.

The second quarter witnessed goals at either end and, when half-time arrived, Exe Jets led 21-15.

The Relay defensive unit of Michelle Fry, Sam Chard, Amy Colwill and Sammy Bradshaw worked hard to disrupt the flow of the Exe Jets game, but the third quarter ended with Exe Jets holding a 38-21 lead.

During the final quarter of the match Exe Jets added a further 10 goals to their score with Megan Knight and Laura Gregory finding the net on a regular basis. Replay managed 11 goals of their own in an entertaining final quarter with Joey Channing, Isla Smith, Alice Johnson and centre player Sorrell Rawlings all shining.

For Exe Jets, Kelly Ball and Rachael Anning continued to work the ball around the court making sure of a regular feed of good ball to the shooters.

Umpires Grace Cameron and Hayley Taylor were in full agreement when they awarded Player of the Match for Replay to goal defence Amy Cowill and to centre Kelly Ball for Exe Jets.