Advanced search

Kelly Ball and Amy Cowill take the playing honours as Exe jets defeat Replay

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 17 December 2019

Netball generic picture

Netball generic picture

Archant

Exe Jets were 48-32 winners when they met Replay in an Exmouth Netball league match.

To date this season, Exe Jets have certainly had an air of 'invincibility' about them and have won all their matches so far, which is testament to their team ethic and spirit.

They began this latest match with a high tempo to their game and, as a result, several of the Replay centre passes were overturned.

A key to the Exe Jets' success this season has been consistency of availability with the likes of Hayley Edwards, Lucy Harris and Shelley Brooks all performing on a regular basis and to a high standard of play.

The second quarter witnessed goals at either end and, when half-time arrived, Exe Jets led 21-15.

The Relay defensive unit of Michelle Fry, Sam Chard, Amy Colwill and Sammy Bradshaw worked hard to disrupt the flow of the Exe Jets game, but the third quarter ended with Exe Jets holding a 38-21 lead.

During the final quarter of the match Exe Jets added a further 10 goals to their score with Megan Knight and Laura Gregory finding the net on a regular basis. Replay managed 11 goals of their own in an entertaining final quarter with Joey Channing, Isla Smith, Alice Johnson and centre player Sorrell Rawlings all shining.

For Exe Jets, Kelly Ball and Rachael Anning continued to work the ball around the court making sure of a regular feed of good ball to the shooters.

Umpires Grace Cameron and Hayley Taylor were in full agreement when they awarded Player of the Match for Replay to goal defence Amy Cowill and to centre Kelly Ball for Exe Jets.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City’s Cat & Fiddle ground

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists