JP’s Exe to Axe now less than one month away

The medal that all participants i the 2019 JP's Exe to Axe run will receive. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB Archant

The 2019 running of the JP’s Exe to Axe A grade B Fell Race is now less than a month away, writes Hamish Spence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This gruelling event takes the runners along part of the scenic Jurassic Coastal pathway. Being an area of outstanding national beauty (AONB) with unique views of the East Devon coast line, it goes without saying that there are an abundance of steep ascents and descents.

This event is organised by Sidmouth Running Club under UK Athletic Rules and the auspices of the Fell Runners Association.

Starting at the Foxes Hole car park at Exmouth and following the acorn signs all the way to the Esplanade in Seaton. With time limits to get to Budleigh Salterton, Sidmouth, Branscombe onto the finish line in Seaton, all in just six hours, it is a tough challenge. So, do you think you have what it takes?

Check in to www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk and enter this fantastic race.