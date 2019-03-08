Jones storms to victory in East Devon September Stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Adam Jones was the runaway winner of the September stableford at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Jones clearly enjoyed the late summer weather and course in superb condition as he recorded an impressive nine under par round of 45 points, including birdies on the first three holes.

He was three shots clear of the 120 strong field, with Paul Maslen in second on 42 points.

Adam was four shots clear at the top of Division Three, with in-form Simon Harding in second on 41 points. Charles Stafford was another two shots back in third place with his three under par 39 points. Andrew Neilan took fourth place on countback from Nicholas Sear as they both scored one under par 37 points.

Maslen won Division Two with his six under par round of 42 points, which included birdies on the sixth, 10th and 18th holes.

A birdie four on the sixth hole and an eagle two in the 15th helped Nigel Goode take second place on countback from David Standley (who himself had a birdie on the 15th) as they both scored four under par rounds of 40 points. It took another countback to separate John May and Geoffrey Walden as they both came in with one under par rounds of 37 points.

Robert Dance was top of a close fought Division One with his three under par round of 39 points. Bruce Chapmans led home four players who all scored two under par rounds of 38 points; his better back nine gave him second place ahead of Bob Martin, Graham Burch and Martin Hyde.