News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Joma Devon & Exeter League Weekend Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:30 PM April 3, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Premier Division East 
Kentisbeare 4-0 Dawlish United  
Lyme Regis 2-2 Feniton  
 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-1 Lympstone  
East Budleigh 6-3 Dunkeswell Rovers  
Exmouth Rovers 2-1 Otterton  
Teignmouth 2nds 5-2 Lyme Regis 2nds  

Division 2 East 
Feniton 2nds 1-5 Cranbrook 
Millwey Rise 1-1 Axminster Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-1 Exeter United 
Pinhoe 6-2 East Budleigh 2nds 

Division 3 East 
Dawlish United 2nds 4-1 Offwell Rangers 
Winchester 2nds 4-2 Devon Yeoman 2nds 

Division 4 East 
Bradninch 2nds 0-6 Falcons 
Dawlish United 3rds 2-1 Exmouth Town 3rds 
Lympstone 2nds 1-2 Ottery St Mary 3rds 
Otterton 2nds 0-1 HT Dons 

You may also want to watch:

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial picture of Exeter Airport

First electric commuter flight to take off from Exeter Airport

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Campervans at Orcombe in 2016

Changes to pay-and-display for campervans and motorhomes in East Devon...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
A vintage steam engine on display at the Historic Vehicle Gathering

Annual Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle Postponed

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Popworld Exmouth. Ref exe 37 19TI 9619

Exmouth's only nightclub Popworld not reopening

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus