Joma Devon & Exeter League Weekend Results
Published: 7:30 PM April 3, 2021
Premier Division East
Kentisbeare 4-0 Dawlish United
Lyme Regis 2-2 Feniton
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-1 Lympstone
East Budleigh 6-3 Dunkeswell Rovers
Exmouth Rovers 2-1 Otterton
Teignmouth 2nds 5-2 Lyme Regis 2nds
Division 2 East
Feniton 2nds 1-5 Cranbrook
Millwey Rise 1-1 Axminster Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 2-1 Exeter United
Pinhoe 6-2 East Budleigh 2nds
Division 3 East
Dawlish United 2nds 4-1 Offwell Rangers
Winchester 2nds 4-2 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Division 4 East
Bradninch 2nds 0-6 Falcons
Dawlish United 3rds 2-1 Exmouth Town 3rds
Lympstone 2nds 1-2 Ottery St Mary 3rds
Otterton 2nds 0-1 HT Dons
