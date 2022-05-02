News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Joma Devon & Exeter League Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:39 AM May 2, 2022
Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Premier 
Colyton 1 Lyme Regis 1 
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1 Elmore 2nds 3 

Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 2 Chard Town Res 0 
Topsham Town 2nds 0 Sandford 1 
Upottery 9 Halwill 2 

Division 2 
Chagford 0 Teignmouth 2nds 8 
University of Exeter 4ths 4 Clyst Valley 2nds 5 
Winkleigh 3 Newton St Cyres 1 

Division 3 
Central 3 Seaton Town 1 
Hemyock 2 Devon Yeoman 3 
Westexe Park Rangers 4 St Martins 4 

Division 4 
Bravehearts 1 Farway United 1 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 5 Culm United 1 
East Budleigh 2nds 6 Millwey Rise 1 
South Zeal United 0 Cranbrook 5 
Witheridge 7 Broadclyst 1 

Division 6 
Falcons FC 0 St Thomas SC 2 
Seaton Town 2nds 1 Devon Yeoman 2nds 6 
Uplyme 5 Bickleigh 3 

Division 8 
University of Exeter 8ths 4 North Tawton 2nds 1 

League Cup One 
Tedburn St Mary 1 Otterton 4 

League Cup Two 
Ex Dons 2 Cranbrook United 2nds 2 
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 0 Feniton Development 4 
Priory 3 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 2 

Football Express Cup Semi final 
Kenn Valley United 1 Thorverton 2nds 3 

