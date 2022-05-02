Joma Devon & Exeter League Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Premier
Colyton 1 Lyme Regis 1
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1 Elmore 2nds 3
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 2 Chard Town Res 0
Topsham Town 2nds 0 Sandford 1
Upottery 9 Halwill 2
Division 2
Chagford 0 Teignmouth 2nds 8
University of Exeter 4ths 4 Clyst Valley 2nds 5
Winkleigh 3 Newton St Cyres 1
Division 3
Central 3 Seaton Town 1
Hemyock 2 Devon Yeoman 3
Westexe Park Rangers 4 St Martins 4
Division 4
Bravehearts 1 Farway United 1
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 5 Culm United 1
East Budleigh 2nds 6 Millwey Rise 1
South Zeal United 0 Cranbrook 5
Witheridge 7 Broadclyst 1
Division 6
Falcons FC 0 St Thomas SC 2
Seaton Town 2nds 1 Devon Yeoman 2nds 6
Uplyme 5 Bickleigh 3
Division 8
University of Exeter 8ths 4 North Tawton 2nds 1
League Cup One
Tedburn St Mary 1 Otterton 4
League Cup Two
Ex Dons 2 Cranbrook United 2nds 2
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 0 Feniton Development 4
Priory 3 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 2
Football Express Cup Semi final
Kenn Valley United 1 Thorverton 2nds 3