Joma Devon & Exeter League Results and Fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:50 PM May 3, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Premier Division East 
Chard Town 2nds 2-2 Feniton 
Dawlish United 5-3 Lyme Regis 
Division 1 East 
Lyme Regis 2nds 3-2 East Budleigh 
Lympstone 0-2 Exmouth Rovers 
Otterton 5-4 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Division 2 East 
Axminster Town 2nds 2-1 Exeter United 
East Budleigh 2nds 1-4 Cranbrook 
Millwey Rise 2-0 Pinhoe 
Division 3 East 
Awliscombe 2-4 Dawlish United 
Offwell Rangers 1-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Winchester 2nds 6-0 Cranbrook United 
Division 4 East 
HT Dons 6-5 Otterton 2nds 
Lympstone 2nds 1-2 Falcons FC 
Ottery St Mary 3rds 4-1 Dawlish United 3rds 

May 8 Fixtures 
Premier Division East 
Dawlish United v Feniton 
Lyme Regis v Kentisbeare 
Division 1 East 
East Budleigh v Clyst Valley 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers v Teignmouth 2nds 
Lympstone v Lyme Regis 2nds 
Otterton v Dunkeswell Rovers 
Division 2 East 
Axminster Town 2nds v Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Exeter United v East Budleigh 2nds 
Pinhoe v Cranbrook 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United v Dawlish United 2nds 
Devon Yeoman 2nds v Winchester 2nds 
Topsham Town 2nds v Awliscombe 
Division 4 East 
Dawlish United 3rds v Bradninch 2nds 
Falcons FC v Exmouth Town 3rds 

