Joma Devon & Exeter League Results and Fixtures
Premier Division East
Chard Town 2nds 2-2 Feniton
Dawlish United 5-3 Lyme Regis
Division 1 East
Lyme Regis 2nds 3-2 East Budleigh
Lympstone 0-2 Exmouth Rovers
Otterton 5-4 Clyst Valley 2nds
Division 2 East
Axminster Town 2nds 2-1 Exeter United
East Budleigh 2nds 1-4 Cranbrook
Millwey Rise 2-0 Pinhoe
Division 3 East
Awliscombe 2-4 Dawlish United
Offwell Rangers 1-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Winchester 2nds 6-0 Cranbrook United
Division 4 East
HT Dons 6-5 Otterton 2nds
Lympstone 2nds 1-2 Falcons FC
Ottery St Mary 3rds 4-1 Dawlish United 3rds
May 8 Fixtures
Premier Division East
Dawlish United v Feniton
Lyme Regis v Kentisbeare
Division 1 East
East Budleigh v Clyst Valley 2nds
Exmouth Rovers v Teignmouth 2nds
Lympstone v Lyme Regis 2nds
Otterton v Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 2 East
Axminster Town 2nds v Ottery St Mary 2nds
Exeter United v East Budleigh 2nds
Pinhoe v Cranbrook
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United v Dawlish United 2nds
Devon Yeoman 2nds v Winchester 2nds
Topsham Town 2nds v Awliscombe
Division 4 East
Dawlish United 3rds v Bradninch 2nds
Falcons FC v Exmouth Town 3rds