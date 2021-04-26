News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Joma Devon & Exeter League Results and Fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:41 AM April 26, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Premier Division East  
Feniton 4-2 Dawlish United 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-4 Exmouth Rovers 
Lyme Regis 2nds 2-0 Lympstone 
Teignmouth 2nds 6-1 East Budleigh 
Division 2 East  
Cranbrook 8-0 Feniton 2nds 
Exeter United 2-3 Pinhoe 
Millwey Rise 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Division 3 East 
Dawlish United 2nds 4-0 Cranbrook United 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-1 Topsham Town 2nds 
Offwell Rangers 1-3 Winchester 2nds 
Division 4 East 
Bradninch 2nds 3-2 Exmouth Town 3rds 
Falcons FC 1-2 Dawlish United 3rds 
HT Dons 2-3 Ottery St Mary 3rds 
Otterton 2nds 1-1 Lympstone 2nds 

Weekend Fixtures 
Premier Division East 
Chard Town 2nds v Feniton 
Dawlish United v Lyme Regis 
Division 1 East 
Lyme Regis 2nds v East Budleigh 
Lympstone v Exmouth Rovers 
Otterton v Clyst Valley 2nds 
Teignmouth 2nds v Dunkeswell Rovers 
Division 2 East 
Axminster Town 2nds v Exeter United 
East Budleigh 2nds v Cranbrook 
Millwey Rise v Pinhoe 
Division 3 East 
Awliscombe v Dawlish United 2nds 
Offwell Rangers v Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Winchester 2nds v Cranbrook United 
Division 4 East 
HT Dons v Otterton 2nds 
Lympstone 2nds v Falcons FC 
Ottery St Mary 3rds v Dawlish United 3rds 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

