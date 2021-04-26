Joma Devon & Exeter League Results and Fixtures
Premier Division East
Feniton 4-2 Dawlish United
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-4 Exmouth Rovers
Lyme Regis 2nds 2-0 Lympstone
Teignmouth 2nds 6-1 East Budleigh
Division 2 East
Cranbrook 8-0 Feniton 2nds
Exeter United 2-3 Pinhoe
Millwey Rise 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Division 3 East
Dawlish United 2nds 4-0 Cranbrook United
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-1 Topsham Town 2nds
Offwell Rangers 1-3 Winchester 2nds
Division 4 East
Bradninch 2nds 3-2 Exmouth Town 3rds
Falcons FC 1-2 Dawlish United 3rds
HT Dons 2-3 Ottery St Mary 3rds
Otterton 2nds 1-1 Lympstone 2nds
Weekend Fixtures
Premier Division East
Chard Town 2nds v Feniton
Dawlish United v Lyme Regis
Division 1 East
Lyme Regis 2nds v East Budleigh
Lympstone v Exmouth Rovers
Otterton v Clyst Valley 2nds
Teignmouth 2nds v Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 2 East
Axminster Town 2nds v Exeter United
East Budleigh 2nds v Cranbrook
Millwey Rise v Pinhoe
Division 3 East
Awliscombe v Dawlish United 2nds
Offwell Rangers v Devon Yeoman 2nds
Winchester 2nds v Cranbrook United
Division 4 East
HT Dons v Otterton 2nds
Lympstone 2nds v Falcons FC
Ottery St Mary 3rds v Dawlish United 3rds