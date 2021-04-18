Joma Devon & Exeter League results and fixtures
Premier Division East
Kentisbeare 1-2 Chard Town 2nds
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds 4-3 Otterton
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 East Budleigh
Lympstone 0-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 2 East
Axminster Town 2nds 7-0 Pinhoe
East Budleigh 2nds 3-1 Millwey Rise
Exeter United 1-4 Cranbrook
Ottery St Mary 2nds 5-1 Feniton 2nds
Division 3 East
Dawlish United 2nds 3-0 Topsham Town 2nds
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-3 Offwell Rangers
Division 4 East
Bradninch 2nds 2-5 Dawlish United 3rds
HT Dons 2-0 Falcons FC
Otterton 2nds 5-1 Exmouth Town 3rds
April 24 Fixtures
Premier Division East
Feniton v Dawlish United
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds v Exmouth Rovers
Lyme Regis 2nds v Lympstone
Teignmouth 2nds v East Budleigh
Division 2 East
Cranbrook v Feniton 2nds
Exeter United v Pinhoe
Millwey Rise v Ottery St Mary 2nds
Division 3 East
Dawlish United 2nds v Cranbrook United
Devon Yeoman 2nds v Topsham Town 2nds
Offwell Rangers v Winchester 2nds
Division 4 East
Bradninch 2nds v Exmouth Town 3rds
Falcons FC v Dawlish United 3rds
HT Dons v Ottery St Mary 3rds
Otterton 2nds v Lympstone 2nds