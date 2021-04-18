News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Joma Devon & Exeter League results and fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:17 AM April 18, 2021   
Football on pitch

Football on pitch - Credit: Getty Images/Image Source

Premier Division East 
Kentisbeare 1-2 Chard Town 2nds 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds 4-3 Otterton 
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 East Budleigh 
Lympstone 0-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Division 2 East 
Axminster Town 2nds 7-0 Pinhoe 
East Budleigh 2nds 3-1 Millwey Rise 
Exeter United 1-4 Cranbrook 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 5-1 Feniton 2nds 
Division 3 East 
Dawlish United 2nds 3-0 Topsham Town 2nds 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-3 Offwell Rangers  
Division 4 East 
Bradninch 2nds 2-5 Dawlish United 3rds 
HT Dons 2-0 Falcons FC 
Otterton 2nds 5-1 Exmouth Town 3rds 

April 24 Fixtures 
Premier Division East 
Feniton v Dawlish United 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds v Exmouth Rovers 
Lyme Regis 2nds v Lympstone 
Teignmouth 2nds v East Budleigh 
Division 2 East 
Cranbrook v Feniton 2nds 
Exeter United v Pinhoe 
Millwey Rise v Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Division 3 East 
Dawlish United 2nds v Cranbrook United 
Devon Yeoman 2nds v Topsham Town 2nds 
Offwell Rangers v Winchester 2nds 
Division 4 East 
Bradninch 2nds v Exmouth Town 3rds 
Falcons FC v Dawlish United 3rds 
HT Dons v Ottery St Mary 3rds 
Otterton 2nds v Lympstone 2nds 

