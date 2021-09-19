News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Joma Devon & Exeter League Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:48 AM September 19, 2021   
Premier 
Kentisbeare 1-1 Throverton 
Lyme Regis 3-3 Lapford 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 3-2 Axminster Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-2 Beer Albion 
University of Exeter 2nds 0-4 Colyton 

Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 1-3 East Budleigh 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-1 Lympstone 
Sandford 3-6 Topsham Town 2nds 
Upottery 3-3 University of Exeter 3rds 
Crediton United 2nds 2-0 Newtown 2nds 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 3-2 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Beer Albion 2nds 3-1 Chagford 
Exmouth Spartans 1-1 Tipton St John 
Teignmouth 2nds 5-2 Winkleigh 
University of Exeter 4ths 3-1 Tedburn St Mary 

Division 3 
Central 5-1 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Devon Yeoman 2-1 St Martins 
Hemyock 3-4 Exeter United 
Seaton Town 1-0 Heavitree United 
University of Exeter 5ths 6-6 Honiton Town 2nds 
Westexe Park Rangers 8-1 Feniton 2nds 

Division 4 
Colyton 2nds 3-5 Bravehearts 
Farway United 2-2 Cranbrook 
Millwey Rise 4-0 Broadclyst 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 5-1 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 
Witheridge 1-3 South Zeal United 

Division 5 
Awliscombe 3-5 University of Exeter 6ths 
Cranbrook United 0-1 Topsham Town 3rds 
Elmore 3rds 4-0 Upottery 2nds 

Division 6 
Broadclyst 2nds 2-4 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Kenn Valley United 2-1 Bickleigh 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-2 Central 2nds 
University of Exeter 7ths 4-2 Witheridge 2nds 
Uplyme 15-0 Seaton Town 2nds 

Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 2-1 Dalton Rangers 
Bradninch 1-7 Beacon Knights 
Otterton 2nds 1-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
Starcross Dons 4-2 Sidmouth Town 4ths 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-2 City Raiders 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 7-1 Millwey Rise 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 1-7 The Heart of Oak 
Whipton & Pinhoe 11-1 Exeter Panthers 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-6 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 
City Raiders 2nds 9-1 Ex Dons 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-2 Starcross Dons 2nds 
South Zeal United 2nds 6-3 Feniton Development 

