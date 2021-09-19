Joma Devon & Exeter League Results
- Credit: Archant
Premier
Kentisbeare 1-1 Throverton
Lyme Regis 3-3 Lapford
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 3-2 Axminster Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-2 Beer Albion
University of Exeter 2nds 0-4 Colyton
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 1-3 East Budleigh
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-1 Lympstone
Sandford 3-6 Topsham Town 2nds
Upottery 3-3 University of Exeter 3rds
Crediton United 2nds 2-0 Newtown 2nds
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 3-2 Dunkeswell Rovers
Beer Albion 2nds 3-1 Chagford
Exmouth Spartans 1-1 Tipton St John
Teignmouth 2nds 5-2 Winkleigh
University of Exeter 4ths 3-1 Tedburn St Mary
Division 3
Central 5-1 Lyme Regis Reserves
Devon Yeoman 2-1 St Martins
Hemyock 3-4 Exeter United
Seaton Town 1-0 Heavitree United
University of Exeter 5ths 6-6 Honiton Town 2nds
Westexe Park Rangers 8-1 Feniton 2nds
Division 4
Colyton 2nds 3-5 Bravehearts
Farway United 2-2 Cranbrook
Millwey Rise 4-0 Broadclyst
Sidmouth Town 3rds 5-1 Cullompton Rangers 2nds
Witheridge 1-3 South Zeal United
You may also want to watch:
Division 5
Awliscombe 3-5 University of Exeter 6ths
Cranbrook United 0-1 Topsham Town 3rds
Elmore 3rds 4-0 Upottery 2nds
Division 6
Broadclyst 2nds 2-4 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Kenn Valley United 2-1 Bickleigh
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-2 Central 2nds
University of Exeter 7ths 4-2 Witheridge 2nds
Uplyme 15-0 Seaton Town 2nds
Most Read
- 1 Afghan refugees to be found temporary accommodation in Exmouth
- 2 Could building above car parks help solve housing issue?
- 3 Lions' golf day puts thousands into vital diabetes research
- 4 Exmouth Harriers running all over the UK
- 5 Tune in to free help if you get interference on your television
- 6 Exmouth driver claimed he was spooked by unmarked police car
- 7 Budleigh Salterton Parkinson's Disease T-shirt fundraiser
- 8 Five per cent of county care home staff yet to have jab
- 9 New electric vehicle charging hubs given the green light
- 10 Budleigh bowlers welcome touring sides
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 2-1 Dalton Rangers
Bradninch 1-7 Beacon Knights
Otterton 2nds 1-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Starcross Dons 4-2 Sidmouth Town 4ths
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 1-2 City Raiders
Newton St Cyres 2nds 7-1 Millwey Rise 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 1-7 The Heart of Oak
Whipton & Pinhoe 11-1 Exeter Panthers
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-6 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds
City Raiders 2nds 9-1 Ex Dons
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-2 Starcross Dons 2nds
South Zeal United 2nds 6-3 Feniton Development