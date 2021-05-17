Joma Devon and Exeter League results and fixtures
- Credit: Archant
Division 1 East
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-3 Clyst Valley 2nds
Otterton 4-2 Lyme Regis 2nds
Division 2 East
Cranbrook 8-3 East Budleigh 2nds
Exeter United 0-6 Axminster Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 9-0 Pinhoe
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United 0-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Offwell Rangers 1-3 Dawlish United 2nds
Division 4 East
Dalwish United 2-1 Lympstone 2nds
Falcons FC 2-6 HT Dons
Otterton 2nds 9-2 Bradninch 2nds
Weekend Fixtures
Premier Division East
Lyme Regis v Chard Town 2nds
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds v Lyme Regis 2nds
Exmouth Rovers v Dunkeswell Rovers
Teignmouth 2nds v Lympstone
Division 2 East
Exeter United v Ottery St Mary 2nds
Millwey Rise v Cranbrook
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United v Offwell Rangers
Topsham Town 2nds v Devon Yeoman 2nds
Winchester 2nds v Awliscombe
Division 4 East
Bradnicnh 2nds v Otterton 2nds
Dawlish United 3rds v Ottery St Mary 3rds
Lympstone 2nds v HT Dons