Exmouth Journal > Sport

Joma Devon and Exeter League results and fixtures

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:40 AM May 17, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Division 1 East 
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-3 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Otterton 4-2 Lyme Regis 2nds 
Division 2 East 
Cranbrook 8-3 East Budleigh 2nds 
Exeter United 0-6 Axminster Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 9-0 Pinhoe 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United 0-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Offwell Rangers 1-3 Dawlish United 2nds 
Division 4 East 
Dalwish United 2-1 Lympstone 2nds 
Falcons FC 2-6 HT Dons 
Otterton 2nds 9-2 Bradninch 2nds 

Weekend Fixtures 
Premier Division East 
Lyme Regis v Chard Town 2nds 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds v Lyme Regis 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers v Dunkeswell Rovers 
Teignmouth 2nds v Lympstone 
Division 2 East 
Exeter United v Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Millwey Rise v Cranbrook 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United v Offwell Rangers 
Topsham Town 2nds v Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Winchester 2nds v Awliscombe 
Division 4 East 
Bradnicnh 2nds v Otterton 2nds 
Dawlish United 3rds v Ottery St Mary 3rds 
Lympstone 2nds v HT Dons 

