Joma Devon and Exeter League Results and Fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:36 AM May 10, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Premier Division East 
Dawlish United 0-1 Feniton 
Lyme Regis 6-2 Kentisbeare 
Division 1 East 
East Budleigh 4-0 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Lympstone 3-2 Lyme Regis 2nds 
Otterton 5-2 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Division 2 East 
Axminster Town 2nds 0-2 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Exeter United 3-1 East Budleigh 2nds 
Pinhoe 5-5 Cranbrook 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United 1-0 Dawlish United 2nds 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-2 Winchester 2nds 
Topsham Town 2nds 0-1 Awliscombe 
Division 4 East 
Dawlish United 3rds 10-5 Bradninch 2nds 
Falcons FC 2-0 Exmouth Town 3rds 

Weekend Fixtures 
Premier Division East 
Lyme Regis v Chard Town 2nds 
Division 1 East 
Dunkeswell Rovers v Clyst Valley 2nds 
Lympstone v Otterton 
Lyme Regis 2nds v Teignmouth 2nds 
Division 2 East 
Exeter United v Axminster Town 2nds 
Cranbrook v East Budleigh 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds v Pinhoe 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United v Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Offwell Rangers v Dawlish United 2nds 
Division 4 East 
Dawlish United 3rds v Lympstone 2nds 
Exmouth Town 3rds v Ottery St Mary 3rds 
Falcons FC v HT Dons 
Otterton 2nds v Bradninch 2nds 

Football
East Devon News

