Joma Devon and Exeter League Results and Fixtures
- Credit: Archant
Premier Division East
Dawlish United 0-1 Feniton
Lyme Regis 6-2 Kentisbeare
Division 1 East
East Budleigh 4-0 Clyst Valley 2nds
Lympstone 3-2 Lyme Regis 2nds
Otterton 5-2 Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 2 East
Axminster Town 2nds 0-2 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Exeter United 3-1 East Budleigh 2nds
Pinhoe 5-5 Cranbrook
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United 1-0 Dawlish United 2nds
Devon Yeoman 2nds 0-2 Winchester 2nds
Topsham Town 2nds 0-1 Awliscombe
Division 4 East
Dawlish United 3rds 10-5 Bradninch 2nds
Falcons FC 2-0 Exmouth Town 3rds
Weekend Fixtures
Premier Division East
Lyme Regis v Chard Town 2nds
Division 1 East
Dunkeswell Rovers v Clyst Valley 2nds
Lympstone v Otterton
Lyme Regis 2nds v Teignmouth 2nds
Division 2 East
Exeter United v Axminster Town 2nds
Cranbrook v East Budleigh 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds v Pinhoe
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United v Devon Yeoman 2nds
Offwell Rangers v Dawlish United 2nds
Division 4 East
Dawlish United 3rds v Lympstone 2nds
Exmouth Town 3rds v Ottery St Mary 3rds
Falcons FC v HT Dons
Otterton 2nds v Bradninch 2nds