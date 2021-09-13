News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Joma Devon and Exeter League Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:07 AM September 13, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds 3-2 Kentisbeare 
Beer Albion 3-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Elmore 2nds 3-0 Colyton 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-4 Lapford 
Throverton 4-3 Lyme Regis 
 
Division 1 
Crediton United 2nds 6-0 Lympstone 
East Budleigh 2-1 Wellington Reserves 
 
Division 2  
Tipton St John 7-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 
Winkleigh 4-2 Alphington 3rds 
 
Division 3 
Hemyock 1-4 Central 
Lyme Regis Reserves 2-1 Seaton Town 
Westexe Park Rangers 4-3 Heavitree United 
Honiton Town 2nds 3-9 Feniton 2nds 
 
Division 4 
Cranbrook 11-1 East Budleigh 2nds 
 
Division 6 
Seaton Town 2nds 1-3 Central 2nds 
 
Division 7 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 2-1 Bradninch 
 
Division 8 
Cranbrook United 2nds 3-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-0 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
 
Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-5 City Raiders 2nds 
Chudleigh Athletic Development 1-3 Starcross Dons 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 3-4 Ex Dons 

East Devon News

