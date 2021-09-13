Joma Devon and Exeter League Results
- Credit: Archant
Premier
Axminster Town 2nds 3-2 Kentisbeare
Beer Albion 3-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Elmore 2nds 3-0 Colyton
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-4 Lapford
Throverton 4-3 Lyme Regis
Division 1
Crediton United 2nds 6-0 Lympstone
East Budleigh 2-1 Wellington Reserves
Division 2
Tipton St John 7-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
Winkleigh 4-2 Alphington 3rds
Division 3
Hemyock 1-4 Central
Lyme Regis Reserves 2-1 Seaton Town
Westexe Park Rangers 4-3 Heavitree United
Honiton Town 2nds 3-9 Feniton 2nds
Division 4
Cranbrook 11-1 East Budleigh 2nds
Division 6
Seaton Town 2nds 1-3 Central 2nds
Division 7
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 2-1 Bradninch
Division 8
Cranbrook United 2nds 3-1 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-0 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0-5 City Raiders 2nds
Chudleigh Athletic Development 1-3 Starcross Dons 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 3-4 Ex Dons