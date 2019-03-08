Advanced search

Joe Sharp seals victory in September medal

PUBLISHED: 12:31 12 September 2019

Joe Sharp was the runaway winner of the September medal at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Sharp sealed victory with a five under par round of nett 65, finishing three shots clear of Andrew Procter and the field of nearly 90 players.

Joe's impressive round saw him card the best gross score of the day, a one under par 69 shots that included five birdies - on the second, third, 12th, 16th and 17th holes.

Not surprisingly Joe was well clear at the top of Division One, winning by four shots from four players who all played one under par with nett 69's - Robin Murray taking second place on countback from Leigh Jones, Tony Beck and David Handford. Andrew Procter took the honours in Division Two, recording a two under par round of nett 68, one shot clear of Kevin Jennings who was one under par on nett 69.

Donald Peek was a shot further back on level par nett 70 with John Morton beating Jason Browring on countback to take fourth place as they both scored nett 71's. Simon Harding was the winner of Division Three with a two over par round of nett 72 with John Mackie in second place with a nett 74.

Peter Pickard was third on nett 76 ahead of Robert Cornish and Trevor Reeve who both scored nett 78's.

