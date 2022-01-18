News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
The Jays of East Budleigh back in the winners circle

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:15 AM January 18, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

East Budleigh returned to winning ways to start 2022 in excellent style, deservedly beating Upottery 3-1 at Vicarage Road last Saturday.  

The Jays took the lead, when Jack Howarth saw his shot deflected into the path of Rian Hill who fired into the net. It was by no means all one-way traffic and Budleigh ‘keeper Mark Bown had to be at his best on more than one occasion.  

Early in the second half the visitors levelled with a fine finish that gave Bown no chance, but Budleigh responded from the re-start; Kyle Barnsley feeding Hill, whose centre was headed down and in by Howarth to restore the lead. 

The clinching goal came on 65 minutes from a Howarth corner, Hugo Demetre cushioned the ball into the path of Nathan Penhallurick for a neat finish. 

Upottery didn’t lie down and the Budleigh defence of Balbi, Liam West, Jack England and Barnsley knew they had been in a game in front of Bown. 

Non-League Football
East Budleigh News

