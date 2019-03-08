Jane has joyful win in May Stableford at East Devon

golf generic picture Archant

Jane Joy was the winner of the ladies May stableford at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Joy clearly enjoyed the sunny conditions as she returned a four under par round of 40 points to secure her win over the 76 competitors, taking top spot by one shot from Susan Carr, Janet Briggs and Jill Dunsford.

Jane, Susan and Janet took the top three places in Bronze division with 40 points and 39 points respectively - Susan taking second place on countback from Janet. Alison Kent was fourth on countback from Alison Price as they both recorded one under par rounds of 37 points.

Jill was three shots clear at the top of Silver division with her three under par round of 39 points, with Judy Murray in second on level par 36 points.

Lea Finding took third place on 34 points with Sue Burley a shot back in fourth with 33 points and Jenny Dobel was fifth on 32 points.