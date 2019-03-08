Jago romps to July stableford win

Golf club and ball Archant

John Jago was the clear winner of round five of this year's Seniors Centenary Salver (SCS) at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Jago clearly enjoyed the arrival of the summer weather which had dried out the course to allow the ball to run and bounce further than it has so far this year.

His six under par round of 42 stableford points included a birdie three on the second hole and saw him comprehensively take this round of the SCS by four shots from the field of over 100 players.

Jim McIlfatrick was two under par in second place with 38 points with Mike Trapnell taking third place on countback from Mike Brailey as they both came in with one under par rounds of 37 points.

Mike Moore was a shot back on level par 36 points in fifth place.

Lewis Maby then lead a group of nine players who all scored one over par 35 points - Graham Surman, Paul Willoughby, Malcolm Pressey, Bob Wilderspin, Chris Dearsley, George Rogers, Chris Taunton and David Lavelle.

The Seniors Centenary Salver is a summer-long stableford competition, the winner being the player with the best four rounds out of the eight.