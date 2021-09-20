Jack does the trick in Budleigh victory

Published: 4:13 PM September 20, 2021

Jack Hocking was the toast of Budleigh Salterton Football Club on Saturday evening, firing in a superb hat-trick as the Robins trounced Clyst Valley 6-0 in the Devon Football League.

Simon Withers also bagged a brace and there was a goal for Jack England, moving Budleigh into mid-table with home games against the University of Exeter and Newtown on the horizon.

The fun started inside the opening ten minutes, creating a number of early opportunities, the best of which was a shot from Harry Gibbings fired narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The deadlock was broken by Withers on 12 minutes, converting neatly from 12 yards and Budleigh were denied a second by a miraculous save from the Clyst Valley custodian to deny Hocking. It was one of many from the visiting goalkeeper.

A pass from Gibbings released Withers midway through the first period and when he was brought down in the box, Clyst Valley had a player sent off and Hocking converted the spot-kick for a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Clyst Valley battled valiantly with ten men but Budleigh always looked like adding to their tally, and so it proved with Hocking providing the assist for Withers. Morgan Pearce then struck the bar with a super effort and Hocking was in the right place to slot home the rebound.

Budleigh were thoroughly enjoying their afternoon and it was only the brilliance of the Clyst Valley that kept the scores in single figures. He was finally beaten again when Hocking headed in his hat-trick goal from a Pearce corner.

Scoring was complete with ten minutes left on the clock and substitute England was in the right place to slam home an emphatic finish from close-range. It was a great day for Budleigh and a big test at home to Newtown on Saturday after playing the University side in midweek.

The busy schedule for Budleigh takes them on the road to Liverton United on October 2 and then trips to Alphington and the reverse fixture with Clyst Valley.