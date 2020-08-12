Advanced search

Internal triples league proving popular with the Madeira men

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 August 2020

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA

Archant

Last week’s damp weather on Wednesday and even wetter weather on Thursday could not dampen the spirits of the reintroduction of the Madeira Internal Triples Leagues, writes Jude Latta.

Ladies at Madeira ahead of one of the regular Umbrella meetings. Picture: JUDE LATTALadies at Madeira ahead of one of the regular Umbrella meetings. Picture: JUDE LATTA

A robust response from the male players means there are six teams signed up to play for the next seven weeks.

Fewer ladies signed up so their format is slightly different: each team plays on two rinks each week, one playing triples the other playing pairs.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed their first competitive matches of the season and the chance to meet up with fellow players that they hadn’t seen for such a long time was a real bonus.

Action from the Madeira green. Picture: CHRIS REEDAction from the Madeira green. Picture: CHRIS REED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Internal triples league proving popular with the Madeira men

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoy first game of pre-season

Goal!

Remember loved ones with new Memories by Moonlight event for Children’s Hospice South West

Remember a loved one through the Children's Hospice South West Memories by Moonlight event this September.

Mid Devon joins EDDC committee in recommending pulling out of GESP development plan

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth Town edged out on a night when management team took a look at a number of new players

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK