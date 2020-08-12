Internal triples league proving popular with the Madeira men

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA Archant

Last week’s damp weather on Wednesday and even wetter weather on Thursday could not dampen the spirits of the reintroduction of the Madeira Internal Triples Leagues, writes Jude Latta.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ladies at Madeira ahead of one of the regular Umbrella meetings. Picture: JUDE LATTA Ladies at Madeira ahead of one of the regular Umbrella meetings. Picture: JUDE LATTA

A robust response from the male players means there are six teams signed up to play for the next seven weeks.

Fewer ladies signed up so their format is slightly different: each team plays on two rinks each week, one playing triples the other playing pairs.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed their first competitive matches of the season and the chance to meet up with fellow players that they hadn’t seen for such a long time was a real bonus.

Action from the Madeira green. Picture: CHRIS REED Action from the Madeira green. Picture: CHRIS REED