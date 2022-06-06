Inspired Exmouth dish out another cricket thrashing

Abbotskerswell CC look for the ball in an adjacent field - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

Once again, Exmouth Cricket Club demonstrated all their skills, with bat and ball, to cement their place at the top of the A Division in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

Travelling to the picturesque South Devon village of Abbotskerswell, the Exmouth team were clear favourites for the tie and opted to put their hosts into bat in the first innings.

Abbotskerswell made a steady start to their innings and reached 34 before a crucial Exmouth breakthrough, with Eddie Smout-Cooper dismissed for a lively 20. Cameron Kidd took the catch from the bowling of Alvin Pollard.

Ryan Schaufler then trapped the other opener, Charlie Hill, were no further scoring and the Exmouth attack was growing in confidence, as Pollard bowled Sam Carpenter for a duck.

To their credit, Abbotskerswell steadied the ship and Nick Watkin, who eventually finished unbeaten on a patient 51, was the main frustrater of the visiting attack.

Unfortunately, he struggled for partners. Kidd bowled Jason Parr for 20 and Finley Marks joined the wicket-taking fun, knocking over the stumps of Nathan Walker for 18. This was immediately followed by Marks bowling James Tyler for a golden duck.

Jason Niemand also grabbed a wicket before Kidd, Pollard and a sharp run out from Matthew Edworthy limited the home side to a modest total of 167 all out from 44.2 overs.

As they always say in cricket, you can only judge the challenges of a pitch once both sides have played on it, and in this case, the Exmouth openers were brutal in their dismantling of the Abbotskerswell attack.

Niemand scored a brilliant 94 not out from 67 balls and a strike rate in excess of 140. His opening partner, James Horler, was equally superb, as he finished unbeaten on 70 from 60 balls.

Exmouth reached their total in just 21.1 overs and a comprehensive ten-wicket victory to stay joint-top alongside Torquay CC.

Next up for Exmouth is a visit from Seaton CC on Saturday and the Maer men will be big favourites again, as Seaton have lost all five of their opening fixtures.