Inspirational Exeter volunteer recognised at rugby awards

Premiership Rugby have revealed a shortlist of six inspiring individuals, including one from Exeter Chiefs, who have been nominated for the Community Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by CVC.

Andy Bassett from Exeter Chiefs has been working on the HITZ programme for over three years making a fundamental difference to the lives of many of the participants.

Not only via work experience and employment opportunities with his construction company but through the small gestures that can make the biggest difference. From making sandwiches at home and sourcing new football kits to initiating donations of rugby or football boots that led to an influx of equipment for the students.

Andy assists in lessons volunteering to help with whatever is needed and his unwavering commitment to give back to the younger generation is admirable. His passion, kindness and dedication helps students to exceed expectations life had set out for them.