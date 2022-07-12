News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Inspirational Exeter volunteer recognised at rugby awards

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:30 PM July 12, 2022
General view of the Exeter Chiefs Sandy Park

General view of the Exeter Chiefs Sandy Park - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Premiership Rugby have revealed a shortlist of six inspiring individuals, including one from Exeter Chiefs, who have been nominated for the Community Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by CVC.  

Andy Bassett from Exeter Chiefs has been working on the HITZ programme for over three years making a fundamental difference to the lives of many of the participants.  

Not only via work experience and employment opportunities with his construction company but through the small gestures that can make the biggest difference. From making sandwiches at home and sourcing new football kits to initiating donations of rugby or football boots that led to an influx of equipment for the students.  

Andy assists in lessons volunteering to help with whatever is needed and his unwavering commitment to give back to the younger generation is admirable. His passion, kindness and dedication helps students to exceed expectations life had set out for them. 

Rugby
Exeter News

