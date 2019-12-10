Madeira ladies prove too hot for Torquay United in Foxlands League encounter

In the representative leagues the ladies did well in their Lane Trophy meeting with Honiton, writes Jean Healey.

Three of the rinks enjoyed wins and the overall shot score was 85 to Madeira and 61 to Honiton which means eight out of the 10 points were banked by Madeira.

Jean Rainton, Jude Latta and Wendy Lupus did well in the home element of the match, leading from the start on their way to a comprehensive 24-5 success while, over at Honiton, Lin Halpin, Myra Furminger and Glynis Byrn, also took an early lead on their way to a 30-17 success. The only losing triple had a tight, quite difficult, game until end 15 when they went lost seven shots and that left them unable to catch up again.

The very next day the ladies were in Foxlands League action with a match against Torquay United. In the home element of the fixture, Madeira won on both rinks, one with a margin of three shots and the other by five shots. The games in Torquay were also close with Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay, Jenny Smith, and Deirdre Norman, taking a five on end 18 enabling an eventual win by the smallest of margins - a single shot.

Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles, Nicky Fiddimore, were well ahead in the first half and managed to stave off a late comeback from Torquay to win 22-15. This all meant an accumulative score of 89-73 to leave Madeira banking 10 league points.

Unfortunately in the Mason Over-60s knockout against Isca which is played with one rink at home and one rink away, the outcome was not so good and so it is Isca who are going to be playing in round four.

There was a closely fought contest in the round three of the Yetton Plate, playing once again against Torquay United.

Catherine King, Jan Roberts, Myra Furminger, Penny Preece had a good win away at 28-12, but even this shot difference was not enough to counter the losses, albeit it small ones, on the other rinks.

The two home teams had tense close matches, having to be aware of shot difference at all times but often thwarted by the accurate bowling of the Torquay skips. As the final overall score was announced at 71-79, Madeira were disappointed to be knocked out of the competition.