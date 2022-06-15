News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Important wins for seconds at Exmouth and Budleigh

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2022
A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table. - Credit: Archant

Exmouth 2nds picked up their first win in C Division East, defeating Alphington and Countess Wear by 89 runs. 

Exmouth set their hosts a target of 270, as the top order all found runs. Richard Baggs was the top scorer on 77 and Robert Dawson added a useful 45. Further down the line-up, Sean Day played well for his 43. 

Day then removed two of the opening three home batsmen and Alphington were in massive trouble on 48/4. Luan Liebenberg hit a fine 76 but Exmouth would not be denied, Robert Dawson taking three of the wickets. 

Budleigh 2nds secured a confident 43-run win at Clyst St George in D Division East. Harvey Shipton (66), Donovan Robinson (43) and Kamal Posapilli (40) gave them a decent total of 210. The bowlers then took over, as Posapilli took four wickets and Joseph Marley three in a comfortable victory. 

Cricket
Exmouth News
Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

East Devon approves potential contribution towards Dinan Way project

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon
The Lower Otter Estuary in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PACCo

Planning permission granted for footpath improvement work in lower Otter...

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth

Royal Marines trek 56 miles to commemorate the Falklands conflict

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
L-R Cllr Stuart Hughes, Richard Clarke, Econetiq, Michael Dart, Natalie Holt, resident, Mark Hodgson, Co Cars

Devon's first E-mobility hub launched in Topsham

Dan Wilkins

person