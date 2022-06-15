Important wins for seconds at Exmouth and Budleigh

Exmouth 2nds picked up their first win in C Division East, defeating Alphington and Countess Wear by 89 runs.

Exmouth set their hosts a target of 270, as the top order all found runs. Richard Baggs was the top scorer on 77 and Robert Dawson added a useful 45. Further down the line-up, Sean Day played well for his 43.

Day then removed two of the opening three home batsmen and Alphington were in massive trouble on 48/4. Luan Liebenberg hit a fine 76 but Exmouth would not be denied, Robert Dawson taking three of the wickets.

Budleigh 2nds secured a confident 43-run win at Clyst St George in D Division East. Harvey Shipton (66), Donovan Robinson (43) and Kamal Posapilli (40) gave them a decent total of 210. The bowlers then took over, as Posapilli took four wickets and Joseph Marley three in a comfortable victory.