Humphries and Chivers take the honours in ladies Autumn Meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 17 September 2019

The East Devon ladies Autumn Meeting Autumn Meeting and summer competition winners. Picture: BARBARA MELLOR

Archant

The ladies of East Devon Golf Club competed for the final trophies of the season in their Autumn Meeting last week.

The East Devon ladies Autumn Meeting winners (left to right) Lisa Humphries,, ladies� captain Ali Miller and Helen Chivers.

Lisa Humphries was victorious in a close fought medal competition between 90 players, winning the nett Autumn Cup with a three under par round of nett 71.

Helen Chivers won the Pheasant Trophy for the lowest gross score on the day with her six over gross round of 80.

Lisa and Helen dominated the competition, with Lisa claiming victory in the nett contest by one shot from Helen, who had three birdies on her way to a two under par round of nett 72.

They also took home the silverware for the best nett and gross aggregate scores for the combined spring (played in April) and autumn meetings.

Humphries took home the Mathieson Cup for the best combined nett scores with her score of nett 149, while Chivers won the Peggy Anstey Salver for the best gross aggregate score with a total of 164 shots.

Not surprisingly Helen and Lisa topped their divisions.

Helen was one shot clear at the top of Silver Division, with Sue Harrison taking second place on countback from Joy Wisdom and Rosemary Pratt as they all returned scores of one under par, nett 73s.

Jane Atkin and Lea Finding also had to be separated on countback, with Jane taking fifth place with a better back nine as they both score nett 76s.

Lisa was five shots clear at the top of Bronze Division, with Alison Kent taking second place on countback from Sue Owen-Pawson as they both came in with nett 76s.

Sue Carr was fourth with a nett 77 and Joan Crook a shot further back in fifth on nett 78.

Thursday's foursomes stableford competition saw the pairing of Sue Carr and Alison Price claim victory on countback from Sarah Jones and Helen Chivers as both pairs played five under par with scores of 41 points.

