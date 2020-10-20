Honours even between Willow and Ash in Budleigh Triples League close encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

In the absence of indoor matches with other clubs this season it is important that apart from the many scheduled roll ups at Cricket Field Lane there are competitive leagues for the members to play in, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So, in addition to the Mixed Tuesday Triples League that is already up and running, the men kicked off their fortnightly triples competition and last week saw the first matches played.

Tony Lim, Mike Killoran and Paul Griffin were well in control for most of the match holding a five shot lead having picked up four shots on end 14, only for Tony Gooding, Gerry Roberts and skip John Dill to score a five themselves and go on to win the game 18-15.

On rink one, Brian Ward, Peter Nicholls and in form Brian Summers, registered a comfortable win 17-9 against Bob Clifford, Andrew Skudder and Simon Weclawek.

The Tuesday Triples League saw two close matches.

Anne Clarke, Bob Gooch and skip David Roberts (Team Ash) took on Bob Clifford, Dawn Graham and John Dill (Team Willow), and, in a low scoring match, it was nip and tuck throughout.

Heading into the final end with the score finely balanced at 11-11, Willow were holding one shot, when skip David Roberts drew the match with his last bowl by taking the jack out of play and killing the end. It was the right result as neither team deserved to lose!

On rink one, and looking to follow up on their previous weeks convincing win, Team Beech - Melissa Camp, Rick Tatchell and Brian Summers -, found it difficult to get a foothold in the game against Team Oak - Tony Goodwin, Mike Killoran and Simon Weclawek as they were behind throughout the game.

Whilst Team Beech rallied and scored five shots in the last three ends it was not enough as they went down 13-15.

The club are very fortunate to be able to play bowls in this difficult time and it is timely to remind all players to continue to follow the health and safety guidance to ensure it is a safe environment for all.