Honiton runner Nick Silkstone sixth in the Exmouth Half Marathon

Runners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Archant

On the same day as some intrepid HRC members were pounding the streets of London, some other members took part in the Exmouth Half Marathon which was described as multi terrain, starting on Exmouth Sea front, writes Judy Davey.

The first mile was flat, but it quickly turned into an uphill slog for three miles before flattening out along the old railway line towards Budleigh Salterton.

Here the runners continued along the seafront before climbing high onto the coast path for an undulating run back into Exmouth.

Nick Silkstone had a superb run, finishing sixth overall in a time of 1.31. Howard Bidmead was next back for Honiton in 1.56.

Rebecca Stevens added to her race portfolio and was happy with her finishing time of 2.09. Albeit described as a multi-terrain event, this race was definitely more road!