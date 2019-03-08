Home bowlers impress in another superbly organised Phear Park tournament

Phear Park 2019 Tournament men's singles finalists (left to right), winner Brian Summers, Phear Park president Peter Birch and the runner-up Norman Own from Babbacmbe. Picture PPBC Archant

A week of mostly fine weather and some excellent bowling saw that the 40th anniversary of the Phear Park Open Tournament was a great success, writes Paul and Kay Beresford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phear Park tournament and the mixed pairs finalists (left to right) runners up Rod Davidson and Margaret Ratcliff, Margo Allan, the Phear Park chairman and winners Sarah Westacott and Rick Tatchell. Picture PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB Phear Park tournament and the mixed pairs finalists (left to right) runners up Rod Davidson and Margaret Ratcliff, Margo Allan, the Phear Park chairman and winners Sarah Westacott and Rick Tatchell. Picture PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

The week started on the first Sunday of August with playing of the mixed triples.

This is an all-day round-robin competition that involves 20 competing teams playing a total of four matches each, contesting nine ends per match.

After some excellent bowling the worthy winners were the trio from Okehampton Bowls Club of Viv Kirkland, Peter Davis and Janet Griffiths.

Next up was the men's pairs and this was won by Norman Owens and Frank Prince from Babbacombe Bowling Club, but the final was certainly a terrific watch as the winners were not determined until a deciding extra end had been completed!

Phear Park Tournament ladies pairs finalists (left to right) runners-up Anne Clayton and Phillipa White (Axminster), Peter Burch Phear Park president) and winners Sarah Westacott and Margaret Ratcliffe. Picture PPBC Phear Park Tournament ladies pairs finalists (left to right) runners-up Anne Clayton and Phillipa White (Axminster), Peter Burch Phear Park president) and winners Sarah Westacott and Margaret Ratcliffe. Picture PPBC

The Babbacombe duo edged out Leighton Burston (Ottery St Mary BC) and Richard Hardman (Exonia), to take the title by the narrowest of margins at 15-14.

Success for Phear Park followed, with Sarah Westacott and Margaret Ratcliffe winning the round robin ladies pairs, with an impressive score of plus 20.

More success for Sarah Westacott followed, when she teamed up with Rick Tatchell in the mixed pairs competition.

Sadly, this particular final was blighted by deteriorating weather, but the contestants served up an enthralling encounter which ended with Sarah and Rick getting the better of fellow club members Margaret Ratcliffe and Rod Davidson, securing a 21-8 success to lift the title.

A measure is called into play during the 2019 Phear Park Tournament. Picture PPBC A measure is called into play during the 2019 Phear Park Tournament. Picture PPBC

The men's singles competition followed and this also saw home success as Phear Park's Brian Summers enjoyed a splendid win, beating several fine players along the way.

The final, the last one of the week, did justice to the quality of play seen throughout the competition as Brian defeated defending champion 'Storming' Norman Owen, 21 shots to 12.

Many congratulations to all the winners, and competitors from Phear Park and elsewhere, for contributing to a fine tournament.

Many thanks also to the many club members who assisted in the organising and running of the Tournament with their commitment and hard work, with a special mention for Bob Baker and helpers, who kept the kitchen running all week, providing hot meals, snacks and drinks to keep everyone going.