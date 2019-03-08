Holdway triumphant in 2019 Vets Championship

East Devon Golf Club member Linda Holdway with the DCVLGA trophy. Picture EDGC Archant

East Devon's Linda Holdway was the winner of the Handicap Cup at the Devon County Veteran Ladies Golf Association (DCVLGA) Championships held at Stover Golf Club in June, writes Helen Chivers.

Linda plotted her way around the course on a rainy June day to become the Nett Champion with a level par round of 72 shots.

Linda wasn't the only East Devon lady to see success on the day. Jo Goldsworthy took second place in Silver Division with a round of nett 77, narrowly missing out on first spot on countback. East Devon Ladies Captain Ali Miller was third with a nett 78 and Linda Knapton took sixth place with a nett 79.

In Bronze Division, a birdie on the second hole helped Deirdre Mackness to claim second place with a nett 75, like Jo she just missed out on top spot on countback. Julieta Steiner took fifth place with a round of nett 80.

The DCVLGA started in 1958 and is an Association for lady golfers of 60 and this year nearly 120 ladies played in the annual championships held at Stover Golf Club.