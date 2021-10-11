Hocking treble in Budleigh masterclass

Published: 1:09 PM October 11, 2021

Budleigh Salterton moved up to fifth in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football North & East Division with a dominant 5-1 win at home to Liverton United on Saturday.

Jack Hocking once again proved to be in lethal mood, rattling home a superb hat-trick, as the Robins dismantled a decent visiting outfit.

The scoring began inside the opening five minutes, with a move started from Simon Withers spreading a lovely pass wide to Adam Wilkinson and his cross to the edge of the box was expertly finished by Hocking.

Liverton settled into their own rhythm for a brief period but were rocked back midway through the first half, when Morgan Pearce provided the assist for Hocking to add his second from a similar position.

The personal treble could have been secured for Hocking before half-time but he was denied by an excellent penalty save from the Liverton custodian.

Budleigh maintained their dominance in the second half and effectively sealed the points on the hour, Callum Cross finishing off the rebound after more fine approach work from Pearce. Will White next took on the provider role, delivering a superb cross to the far post and Pearce got the goal his overall display deserved.

Liverton did manage a consolation through James Thomas but Hocking, as he so often does, had the final word, running through the Liverton defence from a terrific threaded pass to calmly slot in his hat-trick goal.

The result moves Budleigh into fifth position and just a point behind Feniton and Alphington, although Exwick Villa and the University of Exeter are the two sides six points clear at the top.

The Robins travel to Alphington this weekend and a big challenge to potentially threaten the top three positions, particularly with Feniton facing a tricky trip to Topsham Town.

Feniton went down 3-2 at home to the Uni in a super game on Saturday, while Alphington were ruthlessly efficient in their 3-0 win at Paignton Saints in the League Cup. Plymstock United put six past Exmouth Town 2nds, also in the cup, and Exwick Villa progressed with a 3-0 victory at Bere Alston.

