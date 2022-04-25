History achieved by the promotion heroes of Exmouth Town

After a win and a draw in their last two games, the news came through that Exmouth Town’s second place finish in the Western League was enough to earn Town automatic promotion to the Southern League for the first time in the club’s history.

On Wednesday evening, playing in front of possibly their highest ever league attendance of 728, a Levi Landricombe goal on 50 minutes earned Town a hard-fought victory over League leaders Tavistock. The three points gained meant both teams were now on 76 points but Tavistock remained in pole position by a single goal.

Five minutes into the second half Town were awarded a free kick wide out on their right hand touchline. A left foot driven cross by Landricombe eluded both defenders and attackers and crept into the far corner to the delight of the majority of the crowd.

Travelling to Shepton Mallet on Saturday, Exmouth knew they had to better Tavistock’s result by two goals but, despite all efforts, they were unable to secure a victory. News had filtered through that a penalty in added time had secured a win for Tavistock but the point gained in a thoroughly entertaining 0-0 draw that could have easily been 3-3 was to prove crucial, as results in the other 15 step five leagues were analysed.

After Robbie Powell had made two crucial saves, Landricombe, Jordan Harris and Denny all had efforts saved before the hosts were reduced to ten men on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw wave after wave of Town attacks but desperate defending kept the goal intact. One great save denied Callum Shipton and Harris was also foiled by the overworked goalkeeper who, along with his fellow defenders, stood firm. “The Mallet” also created chances and they almost won the game when a well-struck free kick cannoned back off the crossbar.

With over 100 Town fans swelling the crowd to 632, they were able to cheer on the players as they were presented with their medals and skipper Max Gillard collected the runners-up cup.

Promotion was confirmed on Sunday morning and massive congratulations to Exmouth Town Football Club.

Ben Steer evading Teigan Rosenquest in Exmouth v Tavvy game - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Aarron Denny v Tavistock - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Jordan Harris v Tavistock - Credit: Gerry Hunt



