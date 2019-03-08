Hilary Bird is Madeira 'Star of the Week' after she wins Section Three group A

There is not so much news from Madeira this week but, what there is, is very positive, writes Jenny Smith.

The ladies have their first team this year through to the National Finals at Royal Leamington Spa.

Playing in the Bowls Devon Major Triples semi-final at Culm Vale on Sunday, Jan Roberts, Janine Orchard and Jacky Howle played Plymouth Sir Francis Drake to win the tightest of games by 18 shots to 16.

Their fellow members are delighted for them and will be watching their progress at Leamington when they play in the preliminary round on August 11.

Some of the newer lady bowls have been doing well in County Competitions this year, but, the undoubted 'Star of the Week' has to be Hilary Bird, who has done extremely well in the unbadged singles.

She knocked out three fellow members to win Group A of Section Three and now meets Ann Dredge, the winner of Group B, in the section final being played at Ottery St Mary on July 30.

However, some other newer bowlers are gaining their first county points.

Diana Cantor won her first round against Budleigh Salterton and Lin Hambly added to the points she gained in the four-wood singles. It's all very encouraging for the future.

News from the friendlies is also good this week. Bovey Tracey brought four rinks to Madeira for an enjoyable afternoon and what proved to be an extraordinary win, 72 shots to 71 - last year when Bovey came to Madeira they won the game by an identical score.

In between, Madeira won an away game against Bovey so the challenge is on for the decider, the next away game at Bovey.

Despite the overall win this time, Madeira's only winning rink was skipped by Gordon Medlock, who playing with Mike Ball, Myra Furminger and Dave Bagnall achieved a substantial plus 15 win.

As Madeira was only able to raise three mixed triples for an away fixture against Babbacombe, they loaned Madeira three players to make it up to rinks - all to good effect as Madeira won by 58 shots to 46, and by two rinks to one. Captain of the Day, Dave Moody and his team were the top rink with plus 12 shots.

The ladies were delighted to win all three triples in a home game against Torquay Kings and overall by 50 shots to 38. It was a most enjoyable and hard fought tussle with Pat Boman and her team of Sur Burr and Joan Mansell achieving the highest shot difference of plus seven.

Madeira were pleased to welcome Captain Peter Williams and his team from Cardiff on Friday.

The bowlers of Cardiff were on a weekend break based on the Manor Hotel and were here for a good time.

Blow-up daffodils proliferated! It was a most enjoyable game played in the best spirit which the home team were pleased to win by 167 shots to 119.

Janine Orchard and her team of Alan Porter, Ann Doidge and Graham Ellis achieved an impressive plus 20 shot difference on their rink.