Head Police judo coach visits Exmouth Judo Centre

British Police head judo coach Chris Hunt (back, right) joins John Goldman (back, centre), and this happy bunch of under 12-year-old 'judo champs', at John's Exmouth Judo Centre annual event. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN Archant

British Police head judo coach Chris Hunt, Black Belt 7th Dan, was this year's guest instructor at Exmouth Judo Centre's annual judo event, held at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Hunt was joined by fellow police office, and European judo champion, Lee Holley, in giving instruction to enthusiastic judo buffs.

Organised by Exmouth's judo ace John Goldman 7th Dan, this annual event, now in its 40th year, was attended by local children and adults from Exmouth, and across Devon.

Any youngsters who want to have a free go, should call John on 01395 265532.