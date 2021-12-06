Harsh decisions prove costly for East Budleigh

East Budleigh Reserves went down to a 3-2 defeat at Culm United in a Division 4 fixture slightly marred by some controversial decisions.

The Jays got off to the perfect start when Dan Atkinson scored the opener and it would have been two, but Tom Christian saw his spot kick saved.

As half-time approached. the home side were level with a hotly disputed off side goal. The goal gave the hosts a lift at the start of the second period and Culm got on top before taking a 2-1 lead. A mistake in the Budleigh defence gave Culm a third goal.

Ryan Britton and Jack Howarth joined the action for Budleigh, who thought they had pulled one back, but the ref had blown for a foul moments before the ball hit the net.

Budleigh were then awarded another penalty, from which Nathan Penhallurick reduced the arrears and in a late push, the crossbar twice saved Culm as Howarth went close.

The First X1 saw their Devon Senior Cup tie at Alphington postponed and will now host them at Vicarage Road this Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Otterton played host to leaders Beer Albion 2nds in Division 2 on a day when their excellent performance did not reap the right rewards, as the Fishermen from Beer scored two set-piece goals for a 2-0 victory. Josh Fuller and Tom Sickelmore scored the goals in a 2-2 draw for Otterton 2nds at Beacon Knights.

There was no game for Lympstone in Division 1, a frustrating scenario for the Lympets, who will be desperate to get back on the pitch after recording their first win of the season at the end of November.

Goals from Tristan Courtenay and Jay Leballeur gave them a 2-0 success at home to Chard Town Reserves, who are fighting at the top end of the table. Lympstone host bottom club Halwill on the weekend.

In the Devon Football League North & East Division, Exmouth Town 2nds put in a battling display before ultimately succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at home to leaders Exwick Villa. The Town 2nds travel to mid-table Liverton United on the weekend.