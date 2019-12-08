Harry Webb back in the ring with victory over a more experienced opponent

Harry Webb is crowned the winner of his bout against Plymouth boxer Des Newton . Picture POINT FIVE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Former Lympstone ABC boxer Harry Webb was in fine form as he landed his latest success on a bill at Swindon ABC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Webb on his way to victory against Plymouth boxer Des Newton . Picture POINT FIVE PHOTOGRAPHY Harry Webb on his way to victory against Plymouth boxer Des Newton . Picture POINT FIVE PHOTOGRAPHY

Webb, who is now based in Exeter, but trains in Swindon with Paddy Fitzpatrick, was making a return from a short break due to injury, was matched to fight an experienced journey man to get the ring rust shaken off, but as the fight camp had gone so well the decision was made just a week before the fight to change opponents.

It left Webb taking on experienced Plymouth boxer Des Newton, who is ranked ahead of Webb in the Welterweight rating, but Webb was more than equal to the task, landing a points victory.

From the first bell Webb was into his stride, scoring with his jab and accurate strong body shots, but Newton's experience was clear to see and the opening round was non stop action.

Across the following three rounds Webb built on his first round 'success' and, when the bell went to bring an end to a good contest, Webb was acclaimed the winner with the point score 40-37 in his favour.

Post fight, Webb said: "It was just as I had expected, he [Des Newton], was both clever and very strong, but my own skill set and strength is now at a stage where I can handle fighters such as this, I am ready to push on to the next level and we are already looking at my next opponent for early in 2020."

He continued: "It was a very entertaining fight for the crown and I thank my opponent for playing his part in a hard battle, I knew that I had been in a fight, but when the final bell went I also knew that I had won.

"Next year is going to be a very important year for me and I want to take the harder fights now, my aim is to move further up the rankings and move towards some belts, 2019 was a quiet year for me, but after speaking to Paddy it will be a different story in 2020.

"I want to thank the fantastic supporters again, they travelled from much of Devon including from Exeter and Barnstaple, when you put these with the Swindon supporters it's always a great atmosphere.

"I would also like to thank my sponsors, my coach Paddy Fitzpatrick and the team, my Dad and everyone who has helped me on this journey, we are now looking for more sponsors to help me progress to the next level in 2020, if anyone is interested in assisting me on this journey please get in touch with myself or my Dad, Martin Webb."

Finally, Webb added: "I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year, I intend to!"