Harrison victorious in last stableford of 2019

Golf club and ball Archant

Sue Harrison was the winner of the last ladies' stableford competition of the year at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrison took full advantage of the fabulous December weather on the day and, under clear blue skies and with hardly and breath of wind blowing she played two under par with 38 stableford points.

Sue won Division One on countback from Jo Goldsworthy, who had a birdie on the par four second hole on her way to 38 points.

Sally Rex took third place on countback from Jane Atkin and Carole Brailey as they all scored one over par rounds of 35 points.

The in-form Jasmine Clapson took top spot in Division Two with 33 points, a round that included a birdie two on the par three fourth hole. Jasmine was two shots clear of Shirley Pressey in second place on 31 points and Barbara Middleditch led home three players on 30 points, taking third place on countback from Bunty Bird and Teresa Tea.

Division Three was won by Barbara Mellor with 29 points, with Nina Cartwright second on 28 points.

Heather Coles was a shot further back in third on 27 points, with Diane Alford fourth on 24 points and Mary Knight fifth with 23 points.