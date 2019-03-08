Harrison victorious in East Devon ladies’ March medal

Golf club and ball Archant

Sue Harrison was the winner of the March medal at East Devon Golf Club, beating a field of 56 players, writes Helen Chivers.

Harrison took full advantage of the better morning weather conditions to win by two shots as she recorded her three under par round of nett 71, with fellow Silver Division player Eilidh Cameron second with a one under par nett 73.

Alison Corney was third in Silver Division with a nett 75, beating Nina Hawkins on countback. Helen Chivers was one shot behind, taking fifth place with a round of nett 76.

Alison Kent took top spot in Bronze Division with a round of nett 78, with Deirdre Mackness taking second place on countback ahead of Lorna Nichols as they both returned scores of nett 80.

Teresa Tea claimed fourth place in another countback decision as she and Margaret Webb both scored nett 81.