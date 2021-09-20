Harris special secures Exmouth victory

Published: 11:43 AM September 20, 2021

Exmouth Town’s playing resources were stretched when they travelled to Keynsham looking to end a four-match losing sequence.

Their hosts had last week come from 5-2 down to earn a 5-5 draw at Helston and had draws against Town’s recent conquerors, Shepton Mallet (twice) and Buckland Athletic. Add playing on an artificial pitch and without regulars, Josh Cann, Aarron Denny, Tom Gardner, Ace High and Dave Rowe, Town’s task was huge, and you could also throw in accidents on the M5 leading to their late arrival and the game kicking off 15 minutes late.

Manager Kevin Hill was forced to name himself on the subs bench, alongside 17 year-old ex-Yeovil Town academy player Lennie Pegg. Hill also handed a debut to ex-Budleigh Salterton player Karl Riddell and a place in the starting line-up to Hasham Ashraf.

This was a cagey affair throughout with Town looking to contain their hosts and take advantage of any chances that came their way. Keynsham had a couple of half chances that failed to trouble Robbie Powell but the game was brought to life on 28 minutes when a 25-yard pile driver from Jordan Harris rifled into the back of the net to give Town the lead.

The second half continued in a similar vein with the home side unable to make any inroads into Town’s defence. After Harris and Mark Lever had seen efforts narrowly miss the target, Harris was on hand again in the sixty third minute to double Town’s lead.

The home side redoubled their endeavours to get back into the game but Town held firm with Powell rarely troubled and it was a very happy team that travelled back down the M5 with a very well deserved three points secured.

This Saturday, Town are home to Ilfracombe Town with a re-arranged league fixture. “The Bluebirds” gained promotion back to the Western League Premier Division this season and have started well with six wins and three defeats from their nine games played. Their victories include wins on the road at Cadbury Heath, Bridgwater United and Saltash Athletic and they currently lie seventh in the table.

Town are also in action next Wednesday (September 29) when they travel to Ivybridge for a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie.