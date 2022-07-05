Happy bowling birthday to John Anderson

Everyone at Phear Park and across the local bowls scene is sending many happy returns to a legend of the greens.

John Anderson has turned 90 and a very happy birthday from everyone.

It also gives us an apt opportunity to look back on the history of the game John loves so dearly. Bowls actually traces back to Ancient Greece and there are records of the game in England in the 13th Century.

National Bowling Associations were established in the late 1800s and the home of the modern game is based in Scotland.

As for bowls at Phear Park, the game dates back to the 1890s in Exmouth and a bowling green was opened in the park in 1911. Phear Park Bowling Club was one of the first 20 clubs to affiliate to Devon County Bowling Association.

Back to the main man, and a very happy birthday to John.