News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Happy bowling birthday to John Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:20 AM July 5, 2022
John Anderson birthday celebrations

John Anderson birthday celebrations - Credit: Supplied

Everyone at Phear Park and across the local bowls scene is sending many happy returns to a legend of the greens. 

John Anderson has turned 90 and a very happy birthday from everyone. 

It also gives us an apt opportunity to look back on the history of the game John loves so dearly. Bowls actually traces back to Ancient Greece and there are records of the game in England in the 13th Century. 

National Bowling Associations were established in the late 1800s and the home of the modern game is based in Scotland.  

As for bowls at Phear Park, the game dates back to the 1890s in Exmouth and a bowling green was opened in the park in 1911. Phear Park Bowling Club was one of the first 20 clubs to affiliate to Devon County Bowling Association. 

Back to the main man, and a very happy birthday to John.  

Bowls
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

exmouth

Exmouth business create leggings to raise funds for Hospiscare

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Councillors formally support bid for levelling up fund

Phillip Churn, LDRS and Adam Manning.

Logo Icon
Elaine and Marilyn, daughters of Digger Rogers in front of the boat

Floral boat dedicated to Budleigh fisherman Digger Rogers

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth

Lympstone Marine trainer halfway through THREE ultra marathon challenge

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon