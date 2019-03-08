Graham Ward pots his way to double success in Exmouth and District Snooker League

Exmouth and District Snooker League's Graham Ward being presented with the Open Snooker championship trophy by league presidentJohn Anderson. Graham's win comes after he also won the Open Billiards title and he is the first player to win both titles since Derek ' Dingo' Davey achieved this in 1961. Picture DAVID BINMORE Archant

Exmouth and District Snooker League player Graham Ward re-wrote the record books as he became the first player in almost half a century to win both the league’s Open Snooker and Open Billiards titles.

Exmouth and District Snooker League president John Anderson presents the League Championship trophy to East Budleigh. (Left to right) Kev Luxton, Mark Auton, Alan Farrant, John Anderson, Barry Bentley and Graham Ward. Picture DAVID BINMORE Exmouth and District Snooker League president John Anderson presents the League Championship trophy to East Budleigh. (Left to right) Kev Luxton, Mark Auton, Alan Farrant, John Anderson, Barry Bentley and Graham Ward. Picture DAVID BINMORE

Ward, who had previously won the Billiards top honour, defeated Open Snooker defending champion, Carl Rowsell by four frames to one.

The double success is the first time this has been achieved since it was done by Derek 'Dingo' Davey back in 1961!

At the conclusion of the Open Snooker final, league president John Anderson presented the trophies including the Exmouth and Snooker League Championship trophy which went home with East Budleigh.

The successful East Budleigh team comprised of Kev Luxton, Mark Auton, Alan Farrant, Barry Bentley and Graham Ward.